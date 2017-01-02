Dog Owners of Year

The Dog Lovers League in Bruce has honored Doc and Louise Watson as their 2016 Dog Owners of the Year. Director Rose Wells said the Watsons have provided great care to their dog “Rebel” for the past 10 years.
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The best part of my job has always been the people you meet and the opportunity to tell their story. I’m a believer that everyone has a story to tell, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
I have taken Christmas decorations down in all kinds of weather– 30 degrees, 60 degrees, rainy, windy, etc. … [Read More...]
December 27, 2016 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As we saw earlier this month, it’s rather difficult in December to escape the life lessons from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” – … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
The State Legislature needs to make some New Year’s resolutions. Allow me to offer my assistance. … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, … [Read More...]
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
DeeAnn Lee Douglass, 53 of Bruce, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born February 2, 1963 in Alameda, Ca., she was the daughter of Robert Christensen and Donna Swift Milkvoich. She served in the Navy and was a former accountant. She was a member of Old Town Baptist Church.
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Amber Dawn Hathcock, 40, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at her residence in Calhoun City. She was born August 3, 1976 in Texas City, Tx., the daughter of Roger Schneckenburger and Christine McKinney Deubner.
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Malline Marshall Parker, 75, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born August 2, 1941 in Yoakum, TX, the daughter of Hulan and Juetta McCord Marshall. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Mary Alice Herring Flanagan “Miss Myrt,” 101, formerly of Gore Springs, passed away December 13, 2016 in Mobile, Al. She was born Oct.03, 1915 to Granville and Mary McCleskey Herring in Vardaman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wiley Flanagan; granddaughter Theresa Ambron, and son-in-law Rex Brewer. She is survived by her […]
