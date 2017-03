by

Calhoun Academy students recently hosted a dog food drive at grocery stores around the county for the Dog Lovers League in Bruce. They collected 10 bags of food, some canned food and raised $370. Among the students participating were front, from left, Cayley Denton, CJ Bowling; back, Cameron Hughes, Preston Bailey, Katelyn Eubanks, Andrew Haas, Grayce Baker, Drew Enochs, Sara Faye Washington, Hanna Tedder, Anna Marie Langston, Presley Easley, Tate Porter, and Amber Farmer.