Deering releases ‘Sentiments’

Alternative/indie rock band Deering will release their debut EP Sentiments April 21. The band was founded at Delta State Univ. by Jake Cavalier (drums/vocals), Devon Campbell (bass/vocals), Tyler Hudson (guitar), Rhett McCormick (vocals/guitar) of Bruce. The EP is being recorded as a senior project in the Delta Music Institute Entertainment Industry studies program. With this EP, the band hopes to show their unique sound with songs of love, loss, and death. The EP will be released digitally on Bandcamp at deering.bandcamp.com, and physical copies will be available wherever Deering performs live. After the release, they plan to promote the EP by playing shows in the Cleveland area in late spring and this summer.