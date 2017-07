by

This year Bob Cozart’s cantaloupes were voluntary, coming up at the end of a cabbage row where they were planted last year. The Heirloom, they call Cozart melon, have been in his family for 56 years. This one, bigger than a basketball, weighs 16 3/4 lbs., and beat his former record of 14 lbs. He didn’t plant any of his seed this year due to so much rain earlier.