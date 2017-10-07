Cotton looks good

Calhoun County's cotton crop looks extremely strong this year on the heels of a very dry and warm August and September.
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Hanging on the wall in our bedroom is a painting by Susan Patton of Bruce of my late Border Collie King. It’s a stunning, priceless piece that … [Read More...]
October 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Long time Bruce business– Bruce United Methodist Women’s rummage sale has closed. … [Read More...]
October 3, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Unprecedented changes in the medical field are causing a wave of consolidation said Chris Anderson, CEO of Baptist Health Systems, speaking to the … [Read More...]
October 3, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost.” —Neil Gaiman … [Read More...]
September 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
It was the middle of the soccer season. The weather had turned a little cool, at least cool enough to require a jacket. Charlie and I were standing at … [Read More...]
October 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Patricia “Pat Pat” Hart Riley, 77, died September 26, 2017 at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley. She was born October 1, 1939 in Water Valley, to Jessie P. and Grace Groves Hart, Jr. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children. She was an active and devoted member of First Baptist […]
October 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Frank Hollis, 79, of Calhoun City, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Batesville, after an extended illness. He was born July 7, 1938 in Calhoun County. He was a member of Sabougla Baptist Church and a woodworker.
October 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calvin L. Johnson, 92, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. He was born in Sparks, OK, and spent the majority of his life breeding and training horses.
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Wardine “Dean” Harper Ingram, 92, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following a full and meaningful life She was born October 16, 1924, in Pittsboro. She was raised in Bruce, and moved to Memphis in 1943. She had made her home in the Lorain County area for the last 59 […]
