Construction at the fairgrounds

Just beyond the front doors of the multi-purpose center in Pittsboro work is ongoing to improve drainage, install new paved parking, and eventually expand the building.
May 11, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Having just finished what seems Mississippi’s destined to be annual war over public education and its funding (with education losing yet again), and … [Read More...]
May 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I think I was among many who surprisingly learned last week that the old Sarepta school and gymnasium are still standing. Carolyn Bryant, of the Shady … [Read More...]
May 10, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Our first grandson, Jack Marshall Bailey, made his arrival last Thursday just after lunch at Baptist Memorial in Oxford. He weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and … [Read More...]
May 9, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann reported low voter turnout in the recent round of state municipal elections. That’s distressing on … [Read More...]
May 5, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi has made a step in the right direction. Gov. Phil Bryant has signed into law significant reform of our bidding and procurement … [Read More...]
May 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Joe Frank Hervy, 87, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 15, 1929 to Willie and Ellen Hervy . Joe enlisted into the United States Army in 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He returned to Mississippi for a short period of time and then […]
May 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Chad Joseph Dauzat, 35, of Belden, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at his home in Belden. Born September 8, 1981 in Thibodaux, La., he was the son of George Dauzat and the late Shirlene LeJuene Johnson. He was a graduate of Vardaman High School class of 2001. He served as a SSG in the Army […]
April 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pamela Sue Stephenson Hand of Senatobia, formerly of Pittsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2017, after a very brief illness with a GBM brain tumor. She went to Heaven, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born August 3, 1959 in Tupelo, to James Bruce Stephenson and Annie Margaret Mabry Stephenson. She […]
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Ray Griffin, 71, of Houlka, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was retired from Calhoun County District 2 Maintenance Department as a truck driver operator. Born June 4, 1945, in Calhoun County, he was the son of Joseph and Janet Peden Griffin.
