Conner Shelton competing

July 18, 2017

conner shelton cowConner Shelton, of Bruce, walks his cow around the ring at the fairgrounds in Pittsboro in preparation for Tuesday’s beef cattle show at the county fair. It’s the first time in a decade the beef show has returned to the fair. Photo by Joel McNeece

