Clemons promoted to Colonel

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Jimmy Clemons, right, of Calhoun City, with the 412th Theater Engineer Command based in Vicksburg, Miss. salutes Brig. Gen. Daniel Christian, acting commander of the Command, after Clemons was promoted to Colonel at the George A. Morris U.S. Army Reserve Center in Vicksburg, June 11. Clemons is the deputy chief of staff for the Command’s Finance Management Section (G8). He has been with the 412th Theater Engineer Command since August 2013. He has been in the service which includes Active Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard for 30 years. Photo by U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood