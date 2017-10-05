Chance Inman loves racing as much as anything and for good reason. His entire family has has been involved in the sport for generations. Read the related story in our features section.
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Hanging on the wall in our bedroom is a painting by Susan Patton of Bruce of my late Border Collie King. It’s a stunning, priceless piece that … [Read More...]
October 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Long time Bruce business– Bruce United Methodist Women’s rummage sale has closed. … [Read More...]
October 3, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Unprecedented changes in the medical field are causing a wave of consolidation said Chris Anderson, CEO of Baptist Health Systems, speaking to the … [Read More...]
October 3, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost.” —Neil Gaiman … [Read More...]
September 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
It was the middle of the soccer season. The weather had turned a little cool, at least cool enough to require a jacket. Charlie and I were standing at … [Read More...]
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Wardine “Dean” Harper Ingram, 92, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, following a full and meaningful life She was born October 16, 1924, in Pittsboro. She was raised in Bruce, and moved to Memphis in 1943. She had made her home in the Lorain County area for the last 59 […]
October 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Albert Collums, 86, of Farmington, passed this earthly life Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. He was born September 9, 1931 in Sarepta, to Elton and Myrle Powell Collums. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. He was a member of Tate Street Baptist Church. He served the Lord by pastoring and serving others at […]
October 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Myra Jo Turner, 80, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bruce on January 27, 1937 to Alvin Wilson Blount and Aneeda Marie Hasting Blount. She was a cosmetologist and owner of Milady Beauty Shop for over 50 years.
September 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Dalton Massey, 70, died September 19, 2017 at his home. He was born September 14, 1947 in Calhoun County to Arnie Burl and Abbie Jewel Handy Massey.
