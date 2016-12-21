Celebrating Christmas in glorious black and white

by

I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, but I like it.

“White Christmas” is one of those Christmas traditions I get wrapped up in. I’ve watched countless holiday movies the past few weeks until all hours of the morning.

My Christmas music selection, which I listen to often leading up to the big day, is equally traditional.

When I listen to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” it’s cowboy great Gene Autry singing. Any other version just isn’t worth listening to.

No one can “Let It Snow” or sing “Silent Night” quite like classic crooner Dean Martin.

Bing Crosby owns “White Christmas” and “Silver Bells” as far as I’m concerned.

Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” and Ella Fitzgerald’s “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” are two more of my favorites. Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” is also a classic.

Andy Williams does the best “It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

Frank Sinatra can sing most anything, but his version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” is by far the best, although the Carpenters have a very good rendition as well.

Perry Como’s version of “12 Days of Christmas” is the only one I like.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was originally sung by Judy Garland in the 1944 musical “Meet Me In St. Louis” and hasn’t been topped yet.

It should be against the law for anyone to sing “The Christmas Song,” because no one can match Nat King Cole’s rendition.

Then of course there’s Elvis. I often catch myself singing “Blue Christmas” in July.

My personal favorite may be “Santa Claus Is Back in Town.”

“Got no sleigh with reindeer, no sack on my back, You’re gonna see me comin’ in a big black Cadillac” are lyrics only the King can deliver.

“The First Noel,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” reach new heights when sung by Elvis.

When I think of “Away In A Manger,” my first thought is the Andy Griffith Show. Andy picked it on guitar as Ellie sang while handing out presents to Opie and his friends at the family gathering in the courthouse. Barney rushes in wearing his Santa suit, all while scrooge Ben Weaver peers in from a jail window.

Christmas was better on TV when I was a kid. We only had three channels, which made it a big deal when “Rudolph” came on with the terrifying abominable snowman. And the world seemed to stop to watch “The Grinch” cartoon on CBS every year.

All three networks were filled with numerous Christmas specials, highlighted by Bob Hope’s annual spectacular. Even all the regular sitcoms from “Sanford And Son” to “All in the Family” would have special Christmas episodes. Today, with seemingly hundreds of channels on cable and satellite, all that seems to get lost if it happens at all. I will say the past few years Michael Buble put on a good show – very traditional.

Thank goodness for the classic movie channels. I never miss “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” My mom was always hooked on “Christmas in Connecticut” and “Holiday Inn,” both of which I’ve watched the past couple of weeks.

My more modern choices are Die Hard, yes it’s a Christmas music (great soundtrack), Home Alone one and two, and I personally watch Chevy Chase in “Christmas Vacation” four or five times every year. But it’s the oldies that get me going more than anything.

I want to see George Bailey running through the snow wishing everyone a Merry Christmas; Bing Crosby tapping the bells on his Christmas tree with his pipe; and Kris Kringle blowing bubbles with young Natalie Wood.

“Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind,” is one of the famous lines from “Miracle on 34th Street.” It’s a marvelous, traditional frame of mind that I will continue to cherish year after year in glorious black and white.

Email Joel McNeece at joelmcneece@gmail.com