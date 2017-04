by

Coach Chad White’s STEM classes at Calhoun City Middle school have recently been programming VEX robots to successfully complete obstacle courses. Students have been building the robots for a few weeks and just completed the final stages of programming. Pictured above, from left, are Steven Hollis, Conley Langford, Aseelah Alqatani, Malaysia Armstong, Madaja Armstrong, Natelie Rojas, Kelayshai Hall, Ashley Jones and Will Shankle.