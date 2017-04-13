You are here: Home / Front Page / CCHS STAR student and teacher

CCHS STAR student and teacher

April 13, 2017 by

cchs 16-17 STAR Student & TeacherAvery Bullard was recently named STAR Student (highest ACT score in senior class) at Calhoun City High School. She chose history teacher Jon Barnett as STAR Teacher. Avery is the daughter of Doug and Lisa Bullard.

Filed Under: Front Page