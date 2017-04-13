CCHS STAR student and teacher

Avery Bullard was recently named STAR Student (highest ACT score in senior class) at Calhoun City High School. She chose history teacher Jon Barnett as STAR Teacher. Avery is the daughter of Doug and Lisa Bullard.
Avery Bullard was recently named STAR Student (highest ACT score in senior class) at Calhoun City High School. She chose history teacher Jon Barnett as STAR Teacher. Avery is the daughter of Doug and Lisa Bullard.
April 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
An embarrassment of riches I would call it. Others might suggest it’s just an embarrassment. … [Read More...]
April 12, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
This year, I won the battle with the Robins who really want to raise their families on my front porch. … [Read More...]
April 12, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – A report by the nonpartisan but decidedly liberal think tank the Center on Budget and Public Priorities documents that Mississippi is far … [Read More...]
April 5, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than he does himself.”— Josh Billings ROLLING FORK—I was going through some old papers last … [Read More...]
April 5, 2017 By Sid Salter
DALLAS – I’ve been a Mississippi State Bulldog all of my life. Old Main Dormitory burned six days after I was born in 1959. … [Read More...]
April 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ronald Harville, 60, of Big Creek, died Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born August 2, 1956 in Jackson, he was the son of Herbert and Dorothy McCormick Harville. He was the husband of Brenda Rogers Harville. He was a national sales manager for Med Lift. He enjoyed working in […]
April 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jane Goodman Peeples,70, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at her home in Water Valley. She was born in Calhoun City to Milburn and Mary Emojean Goodman. She was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of O’Tuckalofa Baptist Church.
April 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Vida Mae Weir died Friday, April 7, 2017 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on April 6, 1938 in Bruce. She was a graduate of Bruce High School, and a member of First Baptist Church of Bruce. She owned and operated Vida Fluff’s Beauty Salon.
April 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Wilma June Ivy, 65, of Bruce, died Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, in Pontotoc County. Born January 24, 1952 in Vicksburg, she was the daughter of Luther L. and Viola Irene Haye Loften. She was the widow of the late Larry Leon Ivy and Odis Boyle. She was a loving homesitter and healthcare giver.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us