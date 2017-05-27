You are here: Home / Front Page / CCHS Special Honor Grads

CCHS Special Honor Grads

May 27, 2017

CCHS Special Honor GraduatesCalhoun City High School Special Honor Graduates are, from left, Katherine Pollan, Coleman Suber, Brandon Clanton, Taylor Liles, Avery Bullard, Alecia Feliciano and Marlee Vance. Photo by Lisa McNeece

