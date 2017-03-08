CCHS Senior Beauties are Katherine Pollan, Kathryn Parker and Marlee Vance; and Most Beautiful Tynishia Mayes. See more Calhoun City Beauty Review pictures inside this week's print edition of the CCJ.
March 8, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As the Republican majority in Washington begins to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare” with their American Health … [Read More...]
March 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
You learn a lot of things in high school baseball and softball dugouts – whose grandmother dips snuff, which boys are “cute,” what not to order at the … [Read More...]
March 8, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Several people have commented on how well our eight and five year old granddaughters get along. Ha! That’s not always the case. … [Read More...]
March 7, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – On Saturday, the United Auto Workers, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, actor Danny Glover, the NAACP, and fellow political travelers brought the … [Read More...]
March 2, 2017 By Ray Mosby
We say it all the time. With hands over our hearts, we recite, “one nation, under God, indivisible…” But it is no such thing. “Indivisible?” Hardly. … [Read More...]
March 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Virginia Ellen Myhre, 76, of Bruce, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at her residence.
March 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Nadine Elizabeth Weaver McCrory, 96, passed away peacefully at the Long-term Care Center in Eupora on March 4, 2017. A native of Calhoun County, her parents were Arthur Earl and Mary Velma Lee Weaver.
March 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Kathleen Newman passed away peacefully and took her grand promotion to Heaven March 4, 2017. Kathleen was born to Velma Etta and Calvin Bradford Sledge on February 12, 1921.
March 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Roland Benjamin Stewart, 84, of Calhoun City, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Health Care Nursing Home in Calhoun City. He was born September 10, 1932 in Calhoun City, the son of Upton and Ruthie Murphree Stewart. He served as a CPl in the Army from 1949 until 1953. He was a Veteran […]
