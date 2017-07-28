CCHS Class of 1951

by

Members and friends of the Calhoun City High School Class of 1951 gathered at the Methodist Corner in Calhoun City July 22 to celebrate the 66th Anniversary of their graduation. Front, from left, Barbara Bryant, Frances Adkins, Nita Hardin Dyer, Bob Anderson, Ada Gwin Buford, Chatt McGonagil, Adrian May; back, Jill Black, Henry Lackey, Niki Anderson, Karen McGonagil, Pat May, Lou Boland and Robert Boland. The group of longtime friends enjoyed renewing their good times together, reminiscing over lots of photos, and sharing updates on families. The Methodist Corner was decorated with orange and black balloons, CCHS displays, and fresh flowers on every table. Meal was served by the Methodist Corner staff. After lunch Judge Henry Lackey entertained with recollections of the “good ole days” all the way back to grammar school fun times to the present.