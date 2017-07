by

CCHS cheerleaders for this school year had a camp recently at the school. Cheerleaders are, front, from left, Maya McNamee, Faith Clark, Anna Scott Lee, Jaden Myers, Sarah Grace Ruth, Tykeria Mays; center, Tori Campbell, Serenity Armstrong, Lauren White, Naomi Thompson, Ashanti Wright; back, Mary Mason Langford, Ashley Jones and Abby Vance. Five of the cheerleaders were named UCA All American– Serenity Armstrong, Abby Vance, Mary Mason Langford, Faith Clark and Jaden Myers.