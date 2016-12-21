You are here: Home / Front Page / CCES food drive for Christmas

cces-canned-foodCalhoun City Elementary hosted a Christmas can food drive for the local food pantry.  They raised over 1,500 items for local families.  Mrs. McFarland’s 3rd grade class, pictured, brought in the most items.  Standing in the back: Mariah Whaley and Serenity Pass; back: Cheyenne Lamar, Jayden Brand, Olivia Gardner, Ah’miracle Johnson, Korde Moore, Breanne Emard, Preston Gardner, Deshun Jones, Cheyenne Sansing, Myles Mays, Joseph Powell, and Kah’damien Jones; sitting: Catherine Crawford, Naima Flowers, Lathan Willams, Hannah Green, Nadiya McNamee, Zack Harris, and Sameria Cook; front: Kemauri Salley and Faith Edwards.

