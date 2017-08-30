Can’t stand still when they strike up the band

by

It was among the loudest cheers of the night at Carter Field in Vardaman last Friday – when the Bruce High School Marching Band finished their halftime performance. The loudest roar came from the home Vardaman stands, who showed great appreciation for the more than 100 students playing and marching so well.

Vardaman High School hasn’t had a band in years. I’d love to see that changed. Whether it’s 10 students or 100, I’ve seen the impact good band programs have and every school deserves one. (While we’re at it, we should also be offering volleyball, archery, and many other extra-curricular opportunities for our kids. Money is tight, no doubt, but it is too often a convenient excuse for not doing something. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.)

Last week I spent some time in Bruce and Calhoun City interviewing drum majors at both schools for an upcoming story. While there, I was able to listen to both bands play different components of their shows this year. It’s a joy to sit in the shade and listen to kids of different ages, backgrounds, everything, produce such great sound together.

I remain fascinated by the process of how anyone can blend the talents of dozens of highly wired teenagers into such a cohesive unit. That’s the power of music.

There’s a camaraderie to band not unlike the sports teams. Our drum majors – Julien Jennings, Abbigail Barefield and Madison May – all spoke of it.

“We’re like family,” they said.

Jon Bland at Bruce and Dustin Thrasher at Calhoun City have developed superlative band programs. It’s obvious if you listen to them on Friday nights, but you can also look around the community colleges and universities. They have a number of former Trojans and Wildcats marching.

There are mountains of research that clearly show learning music facilitates learning other subjects and enhances skills that children inevitably use in other areas. Good band programs have far reaching impact for all those who participate, but also for many others in the atmospheric improvements they provide on Friday nights.

It’s often the band, not the teams, that set the tone during pre-game festivities. That is even more the case on Saturday afternoons in the fall.

We have hundreds of videos on our newspaper’s YouTube channel. The most popular by a wide margin – The Pride of the South at Ole Miss performing “From Dixie with Love.” It’s a video I shot a decade ago when I covered college football on a weekly basis. At last check it had more than 86,000 views. There’s some politics in some of that, for the song the band was playing is no longer a part of Ole Miss pre-game. I remember when the University made the decision to remove the song from its game day routine, years after I recorded the video. We had television stations all over the South call asking for permission to use the video on their newscasts.

I didn’t record it for any political or news purpose. I just loved the performance of the band. I always have.

The older I get, the more I lean toward New Orleans-style jazz with its robust horn sections as my preferred music to listen to. You can’t turn on “Rebirth Brass Band,” Kermit Ruffins, “The Hot 8 Brass Band,” or Trombone Shorty without wanting to get up and move your feet. I draw chuckles from kids on the sidelines on Friday nights when the band cranks up behind us because I develop an extra bounce in my step. I can’t stand still when I hear those horns.

I heard them last Friday night. Even in a lopsided football game where the outcome had long been decided – the Bruce band was still playing, dancing, entertaining long into the night.