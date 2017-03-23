Calhoun/Coffeeville Upward Bound

by

Coffeeville/Calhoun Upward Bound Program recently assisted the City Hall Personnel in Vardaman with clean up and reorganization of the area inside and around the downtown location and their move into their new location. Dr. Tilda Neal is director of the group.Academic advisors are Joy Armstrong and Joni Harrell. The Coffeeville/Calhoun Upward Bound Program will be participating in a Fundraiser at McAlisters in Grenada on March 2 from 5-9 p.m. For more information, call the Upward Bound Office, (662) 675-8941.