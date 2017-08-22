Calhoun Eclipse

Science students at Bruce Upper Elementary take in the eclipse with their NASA approved glasses Monday afternoon.
August 17, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Fascism is like a hydra—you can cut off its head in the Germany of the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it will still turn up on your back doorstep in a slightly … [Read More...]
August 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Clint Faust, new head football coach in Bruce, is combing through whatever information he can scrape up to learn something about the very different … [Read More...]
August 16, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I’ve been covering high school football for as long as I can remember. In the early days, that meant shooting black and white film, hoping you got … [Read More...]
August 15, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Learning to text, to ask our phones for information and to instruct our cars to give us directions (and scold us for wrong turns) have been … [Read More...]
August 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Doug Orlando has a passion for learning that’s quite contagious. … [Read More...]
August 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Howard Ray Goodson, 88, of Atoka, TN passed away August 21, 2017. He was a machinist for Fisher Steel and an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife, Mavis Goodson;
August 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Doris Ree Jones, 63, of Vardaman, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City.
August 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James William Gray, 83, of Coffeeville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 16, 1933 in Coffeeville to James P. and Clara Harrison Gray. He was a retired machine operator at Heatcraft and also owned his own business for over 35 years. He was an active member of […]
August 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
David Leonard Duke, 64, went to his heavenly home on August 17, 2017 at his residence in Calhoun City. He was born August 19, 1952 in Bruce. He was a graduate of Calhoun City High School class of 1970. After graduation he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was chief engineer at Ingram Barge […]
