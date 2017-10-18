Calhoun County School District placed on probation by state

The state School Accreditation Commission approved the probation list late Tuesday.

Calhoun County's cited deficiency, according to the Mississippi Department of Education, was regarding State and Federal Programs (Special Education).

Paula Maddox, special education director for the school district, said the state cited deficiency stems from one complaint from a parent dating back to 2015, and the district has been working for some time to get it remedied.

More than a dozen of the other districts were cited for teachers or professional staff who lack the correct state licenses, meaning they are either unlicensed or are working outside the fields for which they are licensed.