Calhoun County Clinic

June 5, 2017 by

NMMC ClinicNorth Mississippi Medical Center's Calhoun County Clinic held ribbon cutting ceremonies last Thursday. The new clinic is in the building next to the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 8 in Calhoun City. Photo by Lisa McNeece

