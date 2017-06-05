North Mississippi Medical Center's Calhoun County Clinic held ribbon cutting ceremonies last Thursday. The new clinic is in the building next to the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 8 in Calhoun City. Photo by Lisa McNeece
June 5, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
June 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
May 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
May 31, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
May 30, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
June 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Homer L. “Don” McMinn, also known as Papa Don, Blues music legend, passed away on June 4, 2017 after a brief illness. He was instrumental in the rebirth of Beale Street in the 80’s and for years was the entertainment director and leader of the house band at Rum Boogie Cafe.
June 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Jr. Doss, 67, of Calhoun City, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Calhoun Health Services Nursing Home in Calhoun City.
June 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Cleave Steen, Jr., 62, of Coffeeville, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, June 7 at 11:30 a.m. at United M. B. Church in Coffeeville.
June 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ralph Jamison Perkins (Dec. 19, 1915- May 29, 2017), a World War II Navy veteran, passed away in Dallas, Tx. on Memorial Day, ending a life of almost 102 years. He grew up in Independence, Senatobia, and Coldwater, Mississippi and lived most of his adult life in his beloved Calhoun City. He was the son […]
