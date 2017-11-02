Calhoun City/Eupora Cheerleaders raise funds, T.K. Martin Center

by

Calhoun City and Eupora High School cheerleaders collected $635 at halftime of their ball game Friday night to benefit a local youngster. The cheerleaders took donations for the T.K. Martin Center, in Starkville, in honor of Cade Gray. Cade, who lives in Webster County, is the nephew of CCHS quarterback JoJo Gray. Cheerleaders are: Wesleigh Cummings, Ashanti Wright, Jaden Myers, Wiley (Tyrek Justice), Kyla Jackson, Raylin Cooper, Naomi Thompson, Patience Bingham, Ashley Jones; center, Allie Whitaker, Janna Hodges, Katelyn Boatman, Nadia Robinson, Faith Clark, Tykeria Mayes, Anna Scott Lee, Anna Bailey, Sarah Grace Ruth, Callie Moore, Grace Austin; back, Ella Clare Harrison, Maya McNamee, Lauren White, Addison Mason, Mary Mason Langford, Serenity Armstrong, Rylee Crowell, Tori Campbell, Gracie Burton, Raiunna Brantley, Abby Vance. The T.K. Martin Center provides services to persons with disabilities enabling them to continually benefit from the most recent research and therapies. Cade, the son of Tyler and Jesslyn Gray, is a regular visitor to the T.K. Martin center where he receives physical, occupational, and speech therapy alongside clients of all ages with many different kinds of needs.