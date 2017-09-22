Calhoun City wins at Bruce

Journal’s Twitter feed

#CalhounAcademy 76 North Sunflower 68 Final



#CalhounAcademy and North Sunflower tied 68-68 with :23 left.



#CalhounCity 62 #BruceTrojans 0 Final



Halftime North Sunflower 46-40 over #CalhounAcademy



2005 #BruceTrojans honored at halftime. https://t.co/AsJL246XT6



News, sports and a whole lot more from Mississippi's best county.