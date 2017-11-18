Calhoun City vs Philadelphia

Calhoun City defeated Philadelphia 34-32 Friday night in one of the best games of the year to advance to the Class 2A North Half Final at Winona. Read the game story in the sports section.
November 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The temperature registered 30, but the cold, crisp, biting air said it was a different kind of 30. It was Buffalo. … [Read More...]
November 15, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
It was deja vu all over again, with our annual Christmas card photo taking session Sunday afternoon. … [Read More...]
November 14, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men have had their first meeting. Their challenge is to put the Jackson Public Schools back together again. … [Read More...]
November 14, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Dick Hall has earned his gravitas after 24 years in the Legislature and 19 years as central commissioner for Mississippi’s Department of … [Read More...]
November 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Le devoir de mémoire est toujours présent.” Those were the words from my friend Gerard Louis of Chanteheup, France in our most recent email … [Read More...]
November 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Etoyle Walls Caudill, 98, passed away peacefully at Highlands of Mountain View Therapy and Living Center in Mountain View, AR, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Born October 17, 1919, she was the daughter of Hoza Lee Walls and Annie Lee Vanlandingham. She was a faithful member of Duncan Hill Baptist Church, and loved her church family […]
November 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Robert W. Collums, 54, died November 4, 2017 in Morgantown, WV. He was born June 22, 1963 in Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents t Farris Lynn and Jessie Allene Marter Collums, and a brother, J.W. Collums.
November 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Billy Sherman Chandler, 65, of Calhoun City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Born June 4, 1952 in Vardaman, he was the son of Sammy Chandler and Earlene Chandler. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
November 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Darce L. Stricklin, 62 of Calhoun City, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.
