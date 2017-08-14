Calhoun City Sonic

Patrick Wellington is the manager of the new Sonic in Calhoun City that is scheduled to open Aug. 23. Wellington and his family have moved to Big Creek.
Patrick Wellington is the manager of the new Sonic in Calhoun City that is scheduled to open Aug. 23. Wellington and his family have moved to Big Creek.
August 15, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Learning to text, to ask our phones for information and to instruct our cars to give us directions (and scold us for wrong turns) have been … [Read More...]
August 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Doug Orlando has a passion for learning that’s quite contagious. … [Read More...]
August 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Usually on rainy, dreary Monday mornings, I really get excited when neighbor Don Ball brings my newspaper up the drive-way and tosses it on my front … [Read More...]
August 4, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Perhaps old soldiers never die until they do. If I had good sense I would have gone to bed last Thursday night. I was tired. I had to go to work the … [Read More...]
August 4, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
I find it amusing that a few people have commented on my political views, believing I have become less conservative. Change is good. My mother used … [Read More...]
August 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Barbara Ann Black Hill Gunter, 74, of Pearl, passed from this life Thursday, August 10, 2017. She was born December 13, 1942, in Calhoun County, a daughter of Verley Isom and Annie Cofer Black.
August 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Kenji Dewayne Harris, 39, of Coffeeville, died August 10, 2017, at his residence, and he was born February 2, 1978.
August 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Daniel “Danny” Tallant, 68, departed this life, Sunday, August 13, 2017 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born April, 2, 1949 in Lambert, to Wylie and Opal Lucille Crocker Tallant. He was retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company, later worked in the wholesale food sales, and with his wife at HomeTown Café in […]
August 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Margaret Reeves, 68, of Bruce, died August 8, 2107 at Bruce Community Living Center. She was born August 18, 1948 in Calhoun County, the daughter of Vernon and Lucinda Mae Mooneyham Keel. She was a Baptist and a homemaker. She loved helping others, mowing yards and fishing.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us