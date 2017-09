by

Calhoun City High School will celebrate homecoming this week when the Wildcats host Water Valley. The homecoming pep rally will be held at 9 a.m. Friday. Pregame festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Senior maids up for queen are, from left, Keyora King, Miyana Bailey, Landyn Stoddard, Destiny Welch and Drekiya Flowers. Photo by Joel McNeece