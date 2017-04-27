You are here: Home / Front Page / Calhoun City Chamber honors Ball Building Supply

Calhoun City Chamber honors Ball Building Supply

April 27, 2017 by

Jimmy BallJimmy Ball and Ball's Building Supply were honored by the Calhoun City Chamber of Commerce for 50+ years in business at their annual banquet Tuesday night. At left is Julia Brandon, a chamber director, and right Chamber President Laura Edwards.

