Calhoun City Beauty Review

March 14, 2017

CC K4 & K5 girlsK4-K5 Beauties in the Calhoun City Beauty Review were, from left, Presleigh Samuell, Atlantis Platt, London Hubbard; and Most Beautiful Harmony Turner. See more Calhoun City Beauty Review pictures in this week's CCJ.

