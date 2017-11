by

The Calhoun City High School Band finished third in the Class 2A State Championships hosted by MHSAA last Saturday in Pearl. Twelve bands competed in their class. The Wildcats finished 1.5 points out of first. The band earned 1st in General Effect, 3rd in Music Performance, 3rd in Percussion, and 3rd in Visual Performance. They are directed by Dustin Thrasher.