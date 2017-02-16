You are here: Home / Front Page / Calhoun Academy Science Fair

Calhoun Academy Science Fair

February 16, 2017 by

ca science49Senior Group Winners – Aubrey Schmitz, Michael Jones, Haley Tedder, Caleb Hill, Becka Ledbetter, Remington Crutchfield, Claire Carter and John Riley Wilbanks. See winners in all categories in the CCJ. Photo by Joel McNeece

Filed Under: Front Page