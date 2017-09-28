You are here: Home / Front Page / Calhoun Academy Homecoming

Calhoun Academy Homecoming

September 28, 2017

CA maidsCalhoun Academy homecoming will be this Friday night. One of these senior girls, Anna Claire Watkins, Anna Marie Langston or Sara Faye Washington, will be crowned homecoming queen. The homecoming program begins at 6 p.m.

