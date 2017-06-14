Calhoun 4-Hers compete, District Horse Show

by

Calhoun County 4-H youth recently competed at the 2017 Northeast District 4-H Horse Show at the MSU Horse Park in Starkville. Calhoun County Youth competed against 4-H youth from 22 other counties within our region. From left are Justin Crowley, Kathrine Rowlen, Markie Thomas. Crowley got 4th in Hunter Under Saddle, 7th in Hunt Seat Equitation, 8th in 16-18 age group Poles, and 14th in 16-18 age group Barrel Racing. Rowlen got 7th place in 16-18 age group Poles, 10th in 16-18 age group Barrel Racing, and 5th place in 16-18 age group Stake Race. Thomas got 4th place in 16-18 age group Barrel Racing and 8th place in 16-18 age group Stake Race. District winners will advance to the state show in Jackson.