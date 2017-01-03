Calendar of Events

•McQuay's 5th Annual Retiree Reunion will be Thursday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Gore Springs Community Center. All invited.

•EXCEL After School Parent Meeting is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Mandatory family attendance. Children not required or expected to attend. Topic: Styles of Parenting by Eleanor Watson, Family Life instructor-counselor.

•TOY DRIVE... Fine Arts Club of Bruce will hold its 4th Annual Toy Drive benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Friday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in front of Fred's and Piggly Wiggly in Bruce. Club members will be collecting new small toys (no stuffed animals) as well as monetary donations for toy purchases for children receiving treatment at the hospital.

•BRYANT REUNION will be Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 5 p.m. at Bruce Community Building. Please bring a dish. All family of James Fonzie and Evie Ann Nabors Bryant are invited to attend.

•CPR CLASS set for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Excel on Calhoun City Square. Cost $30. Pay at registration. Two year certification from American Heart includes AED. If need for CPR (BLS) that can be arranged. Registration deadline is Oct. 2. Limit eight participants per session. For information: 628-5165.

•CALHOUN CARES FALL FESTIVAL will be Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building and arena in Pittsboro. Arts and crafts indoors, food vendors outside, with live entertainment. Call Tammy Tallant for info at 983-0864 or Eddie Barnes 647-1857 for info.

•GREY TEDFORD'S BIKE that he rode across the country this summer is being acquired for the Bruce Museum. Donations can be left at Y’all Come T-Shirts in Bruce.

•Sherry Whiteside Black Benefit will be Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. at Paris Baptist Church. Silent auction and live entertainment. Chicken spaghetti plates and regular spaghetti plates will be $8. Pre-sold t-shirts available, $15. Sherry has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. Call 414-8382 or 414-5995 for more information.

•55th Annual Sarepta Homecoming will be held at the pavilion at the cemetery Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. until lunch. Hon. James L. (Jimmy) Roberts, Jr. will be guest speaker. Lunch is potluck so bring food, photos and memories.

•MS LITTLE LEAGUE ACTIVITIES ASSN. Oct. 5: Pontotoc at Eupora, Bruce at Houston, Vardaman at Calhoun City; Oct. 12 Vardaman at Pontotoc, Calhoun City at Bruce, Eupora at Houston; Oct. 17: CC at Eupora; Oct. 19 Pontotoc at Bruce; Houston at Vardaman; Oct. 26 MLLAA Playoffs. Flag Football 9:30 a.m.; 3rd-4th grade 10:30 a.m.; 5th-6th grade 11:30 a.m.

•DR. ROBERT KHAYAT, former Chancellor of the University of Mississippi, will be the special guest at Jesse Yancy Memorial Library’s Brown Bag Luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 8. Dr. Khayat will be sharing from his memoir, The Education of a Lifetime at 11:45 a.m. Event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bruce Library.

•EXCEL Basic Computer Class for adults; learn the keyboard, create a document, go online/email will be offered at 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct 8-10 and 22-24. Cost: $5 each hour session. Must register at 628-5165. Limit four per session.

•BEST meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary Gym. Third graders will be performing. Corey Alexander, Bruce Police Dept., and Charlie Hill, Bruce Fire Dept., will talking about safety.

•COAT DRIVE for Bruce Elementary Students underway through October 10. New or gently used coats as well as cash donations for cleaning coats will be accepted. Drop off at Bruce Piggly Wiggly. For info, call Kimberly Jones 983-2047 or 800-5551.

•CALHOUN CO. SADDLE CLUB all speed events and roping starting with jackpot barrels. Show dates are Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. Training 10 a.m. Show 11 a.m. Do not have to be a member to run, but do have to be a member to be eligible for year end awards. For info, call David Mills 458-4827.

•DESCENDANTS OF FRED B. COLLINS will have the annual Collins Reunion Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Multi Purpose Building in Pittsboro. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck meal.

•UNITED WE RELAY open house kickoff Tuesday, will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6-7 p.m. at Pittsboro Multi-purpose Building. Come and go. Refreshments provided.

•EXCEL Spanish Level 2 Basic conversational Spanish. Learn vocabulary; begin reading and speaking. Mondays, Oct. 21 - Nov. 18 6:30-8:30 p.m. Instructor: Danna Johnson. Cost $45. Must register by Oct. 18. Call 628-5165.

•EXCEL Spanish Class Building Fluency. Practice reading and speaking; improve grammar accuracy. Tuesdays: Oct. 22 – Nov. 19 6:30 -8 p.m. Instructor Danna Johnson. Cost $40 Must register by Oct. 18. Call 628-5165.

•Calhoun Health Services Nursing Home Fall Festival will be Friday Oct. 25. Silent auction beginning at 9 a.m. Cakewalk at 10 a.m. Donated items for either event will be appreciates. Hot dogs, nachos and chili will be sold during the day. This is the only fundraiser of the year. All funds raised will be used for the activities of the residents. Everyone is invited to attend.

•BRUCE FALL FESTIVAL will be Thursday, Oct. 31 on the square from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Trunk or treat, jumpers, games and other activities for kids. Event is sponsored by local civic clubs, churches and businesses. For info, call Tonya Camp 662-927-0036.

•VARDAMAN ANNUAL SWEET POTATO FESTIVAL will be Saturday, Nov. 2. Recipe contest and beauty contests to be held also. Banquet date is November 9.?For info, call 682-7561.

•VARDAMAN SCHOOL FIVE YEAR REUNION will be Saturday, Nov. 3 at the High School gym. Silent auction for the large class pictures and visiting with classmates will begin at 5 p.m. Program from 6-7. Different class year will have individual events during the weekend. For info, call Carolyn Davis 682-7246 or Melby Casey 682-7242.

•HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA by Barbara’s Boutique will be Friday, Nov. from 15, 8 a.m-7 p.m., Bruce Museum. Vendor spaces $25. To reserve, Barbara Brown 662-412-2059.

•MHV HOLIDAY BAZAAR… Calhoun County MHV Council is seeking vendors for the 2013 MHV Holiday Bazaar at the Multipurpose Building in Pittsboro Friday, Nov. 15. To reserve a booth, call the Calhoun County Extension Office (662-412-3177) for registration form. Deadline is November 7. Registration is free.

•SWEET POTATO LOG ROLLS... Calhoun County 4-H Livestock Club is making and selling sweet potato log rolls for $12 each. Log rolls will be sold through the middle of December. To place an order, see any 4-H Livestock Club member or call Trent Barnett, 4-H Youth Agent, at the Calhoun County Extension Office at 412-3177.

