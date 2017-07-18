Calhoun County Supervisors had a busy meeting Monday addressing a number of road issues, including a major project on CR 306, as well as receiving budget requests from county departments.
July 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Norma Carole Oliver Davis, 71, went to her heavenly home Monday, July 17, 2017, at North Delta Hospice in Southaven. Born September 16, 1945, she was the daughter of David Oliver and Odelle Kennedy Oliver. Carole grew up in Calhoun City before moving to Southaven many years ago.
July 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Edmond Wade, 90, went to his heavenly home July 14, 2017 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. His parents were Ed and Ollie Wade. He had a loving wife of 49 years, Clara McFall Wade, who passed away September 3, 1999. He was a hard worker–a true MS dairy man, cotton, and grain […]
July 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Loomis L. Robertson, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Ellard. He was a member of Oxford Church of Christ, and he served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force. He loved outside activities such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. However, his favorite things were […]
July 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lee Ottis Bray, 84, of Bruce, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Baptist Memorial North MS-Oxford, with his wife and daughter at his bedside as he entered his heavenly home. He was born February 3, 1933 in Houlka, the son of Aaron Chesley Bray and Mattie Lou Lovelace Bray Roper. He served his country […]
