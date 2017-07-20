Bruce Yard of the Month

Johnny and Lisa Norwood’s was selected Yard of the Month for July by the Bruce Twentieth Century Club. Photo by Celia Hillhouse
July 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
There was plenty to love about last weekend’s Sawmill Festival in Bruce, but Chad Fletcher’s traveling sawmill demonstration had to be among my … [Read More...]
July 19, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Celia made fried squash for her family Sunday, and luckily I stopped by to visit after the meal and tried some. It was delicious. … [Read More...]
July 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Until the bizarre little guy who apparently makes daily life a living hell for everyone except his family (the members of which he doesn’t have … [Read More...]
July 12, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. I see this a lot in government. Take the Mississippi Transparency Act of 2008. This law requires the … [Read More...]
July 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Live oaks stretched across both sides of every street, their huge branches intertwined overhead. I roll up to Sweets Lounge, The TatoNut Shop, the … [Read More...]
July 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
William Curtis Brewer, 89, of Bruce, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Baptist Memorial N.MS in Oxford. Born July 21, 1927 in Itawamba County, he was the son of D.W. Brewer and Letha Millican Brewer. He was the husband of Inez Shelton Brewer whom he married November 9, 1957. He was a World War II […]
July 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Norma Carole Oliver Davis, 71, went to her heavenly home Monday, July 17, 2017, at North Delta Hospice in Southaven. Born September 16, 1945, she was the daughter of David Oliver and Odelle Kennedy Oliver. Carole grew up in Calhoun City before moving to Southaven many years ago.
July 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Edmond Wade, 90, went to his heavenly home July 14, 2017 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. His parents were Ed and Ollie Wade. He had a loving wife of 49 years, Clara McFall Wade, who passed away September 3, 1999. He was a hard worker–a true MS dairy man, cotton, and grain […]
July 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Loomis L. Robertson, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Ellard. He was a member of Oxford Church of Christ, and he served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force. He loved outside activities such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. However, his favorite things were […]
