A group of locals recently attended the Mississippi VFW and Auxiliary State Convention in Tupelo. From left, Kat Shettles, guest; Sherry Shettles, auxiliary chaplain and District 8 senior vice president; Madison Cox, Bruce auxiliary conductress; Emily Henry, auxiliary president and District 8 president; James “Jim” Brown, Bruce VFW Quartermaster; Robert Henry, Bruce VFW Commander and District 8 senior vice commander; Michael Huffman, Bruce auxiliary trustee; Rhonda Huffman, auxiliary trustee and District 8 trustee; Patrick Nichols, Bruce VFW trustee. Emily Henry also received the Most Improved Auxiliary President Runner-Up award.
Follow Us