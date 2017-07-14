The Oxford All Stars capped off a wonderful first day of the Bruce Sawmill Festival. Day two starts early with the 5K Run, Car Show, Sawmill demonstrations, arts and crafts and lots of live entertainment on the square.
July 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Until the bizarre little guy who apparently makes daily life a living hell for everyone except his family (the members of which he doesn’t have … [Read More...]
July 12, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
The road to hell is paved with good intentions. I see this a lot in government. Take the Mississippi Transparency Act of 2008. This law requires the … [Read More...]
July 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Live oaks stretched across both sides of every street, their huge branches intertwined overhead. I roll up to Sweets Lounge, The TatoNut Shop, the … [Read More...]
July 12, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
A trip to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been a rite of passage of summer since I was a little girl. … [Read More...]
July 10, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Faulk was patient. As the first managing editor to shepherd me, he had to be. He’s gone now – 27 years – but America and American journalism … [Read More...]
July 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Loomis L. Robertson, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born in Ellard. He was a member of Oxford Church of Christ, and he served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force. He loved outside activities such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. However, his favorite things were […]
July 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lee Ottis Bray, 84, of Bruce, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Baptist Memorial North MS-Oxford, with his wife and daughter at his bedside as he entered his heavenly home. He was born February 3, 1933 in Houlka, the son of Aaron Chesley Bray and Mattie Lou Lovelace Bray Roper. He served his country […]
July 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Joseph Wayne Bryant, 82, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, July 10, 2017. Born August 8, 1934, in Derma,he was the son of Everette Hill Bryant and Bessie Ward Bryant. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Bruce, as well as a Mason and Shriner. He was a retired truck driver […]
July 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Paul Allen Baker, 71, of Grenada, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 17, 1946 in Calhoun County to J.T. and Clara Baker. He was a retired tool and die maker and a National Guard Veteran.
