Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope presented the Bruce Lions Club with a proclamation Monday honoring them prior to this year’s Christmas Parade recognizing the organization’s centennial celebration. Lions Club International was founded in 1917. The Bruce Lions Club was founded in 1957 and has sponsored the annual Christmas parade for the past 55 years. Pictured, from left, are Smokey and Nancy Barefield, Mayor Pope, Margaret and Jerry Janci. Photo by Joel McNeece