Bruce home destroyed by fire

The Clarence Madkins home on Thompson Street in West Bruce was destroyed by fire Saturday evening. Firemen from Bruce, Chickenbone and Banner fire departments responded to the call.
September 19, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Many Mississippians may remember the recent failed venture to convert pine trees into gasoline. Gas was over $4 a gallon and it seemed like a great … [Read More...]
September 19, 2017 By Ray Mosby
What was on that Monday now 16 years ago, a handful of fanatical thugs flew hijacked American airplanes into American buildings and what both we and … [Read More...]
September 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Is that Jackass?” J.R. Denton asked. “It is,” I told him. “We miss him.” … [Read More...]
September 13, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Calhoun natives Michael Herrod and Diane Parker Winter with daughter Haley and family evacuated their Florida homes and came to Calhoun County last … [Read More...]
September 12, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Summer was a happy time in the Mississippi Delta for 12-year-old Simeon Wright. It only became happier when Wright and his brothers were told a … [Read More...]
September 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jan Gregg Hutchins, 66, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Born January 27, 1951, she was the daughter of Willie B. and Clarice Fuggett Gregg. She was a retired educator, and member of Vardaman First Baptist Church.
September 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charles Edward Bennett, 78, passed from this life September 14, 2017 at his home.
September 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mildred Watford Rabun, 95, of Eupora, passed away peacefully at MS State Veterans Nursing Home in Jackson September 5, 2017.
September 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Eunice Marie Moore, 82, of Houlka passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. She was a homemaker, former employee of Glenn Slacks and member of Schoona Valley Baptist Church.
