You are here: Home / Front Page / Bruce High School Top 5 GPA

Bruce High School Top 5 GPA

May 26, 2017 by

BHS top 5Bruce High School seniors with the Top 5 GPA are, from left, LeMarcus Echoles, Paul Tutor, Mikayla Shelton, Rudy Ferguson and Walt Maddox. Photo by Celia D. Hillhouse

Filed Under: Front Page