Leonard Brown puts out some of his large collection of various herbs he was selling at Thursday's Bruce Farmers' Market. It was the first market of 2017 which gathers every Thursday on the Bruce Square from 4-6 p.m.
June 9, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“There’s small choice in rotten apples.”—Shakespeare I am really quite tired of re-litigating the last election, and as such I really wish that both … [Read More...]
June 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Thursday, June 1 was a horrible day, and yet I saw some of the best of Calhoun County. I had just bought some pizza sticks to deliver to the … [Read More...]
June 7, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I’m not sure how the bell pepper “competition” between me and son Marshall got started, but right now I have the edge. … [Read More...]
June 5, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Restaurant entrepreneur Jeff Good has a grand plan to transform rural Mississippi and bring back truck farming using a high-tech farm-to-table model. … [Read More...]
June 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”—Groucho Marx I am of the opinion that you can judge an owner … [Read More...]
June 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Davie Quey Oliver, 68 died on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Union Long Term Care in New Albany, Mississippi.
June 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lottie B. Potts, 66 of Paris, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at her home in Paris, Mississippi.
June 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jerry Lee Farmer, 66, of Bruce, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. Born August 30, 1950 in Jackson, he was the son of Leo and Dorothy Brooks Farmer. He was the husband of Tammy McCammon Farmer. He served as a PVT in the Army from 1968-69. He was a […]
June 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Homer L. “Don” McMinn, also known as Papa Don, Blues music legend, passed away on June 4, 2017 after a brief illness. He was instrumental in the rebirth of Beale Street in the 80’s and for years was the entertainment director and leader of the house band at Rum Boogie Cafe.
