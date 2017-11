by

Bruce Elementary students collected 1,232 food items during their recent food drive. The goods will be donated to area food banks to be distributed to those in need. Pictured with the food collected are, from left, Khloe Cruthirds, Billy Harrison, William Eacholes, Bryleigh Melton, Mary Alex Kakales, Preston White, Addie Herrin, Jaten Tunnell, and Trakeveon Buchanan.