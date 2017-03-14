You are here: Home / Front Page / Bruce Beauty Review 9th-11th

Bruce Beauty Review 9th-11th

March 14, 2017 by

bruce beauty62Bruce 9th-11th grade winners in the Beauty Review, from left, front, Elsie Cavnor, Camryn Harris, Breana Massey, Izabelle Newell; back, Chyquesity Gray, Cara Leachman, Makayla Walls, Alexis Lino, and Tori Tutor. See more winners in this week's CCJ.

Filed Under: Front Page