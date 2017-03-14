Bruce Beauty Review 9th-11th

Bruce 9th-11th grade winners in the Beauty Review, from left, front, Elsie Cavnor, Camryn Harris, Breana Massey, Izabelle Newell; back, Chyquesity Gray, Cara Leachman, Makayla Walls, Alexis Lino, and Tori Tutor. See more winners in this week's CCJ.
March 13, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi’s population has almost stopped growing for the first time in 50 years. Mississippi has grown less than .7 percent since the year 2000. … [Read More...]
March 13, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Those who would renegotiate the boundaries between church and state must therefore answer a difficult question: Why would we trade a system that has … [Read More...]
March 8, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As the Republican majority in Washington begins to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act or “Obamacare” with their American Health … [Read More...]
March 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
You learn a lot of things in high school baseball and softball dugouts – whose grandmother dips snuff, which boys are “cute,” what not to order at the … [Read More...]
March 8, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Several people have commented on how well our eight and five year old granddaughters get along. Ha! That’s not always the case. … [Read More...]
March 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Louise K. Smith, 96, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Mar. 13, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Health Care Nursing Home in Calhoun City. She was born January 30, 1921 in Paris, the daughter of Earl and Anna Harvey Kisner She was a graduate of Bruce High School and was retired from Stubbs’ Department Store and the […]
March 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Thelma Davis, 83, of Oakland, passed away Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017, at Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tn. Born June 1, 1933 in Bruce, she was the daughter of Charlie York and Rutie Jones York. She was the wife of the late James M. Davis. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
March 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Judge Frank Allison Russell died at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, on March 4, 2017. He was born in Hattiesburg on October 4, 1944, to Albert Ralph Russell of Lawrence County and Versie Brown Russell of Stone County. He attended Magnolia, McComb and Tupelo public school systems graduating from Tupelo High School in […]
March 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Virginia Ellen Myhre, 76, of Bruce, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at her residence.
