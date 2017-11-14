Bruce Band earns best in class

by

The Bruce High School Marching Band earned best in its class at the Gordo Band Festival to conclude their marching season. The band received all 1’s in band, guard, drums, and drum major and were named Best Band in Class B. Despite being a Class 2A band in Mississippi, the Trojan band was the third largest band at the contest with 105 members competing. The band was also honored with fifth overall among all classes, third overall for drums, and 6th overall by guard out of 20 bands, mostly from much larger schools. “I am very proud and excited for our kids,” Band Director Jon Bland said. “They had their best performance of the year and you could tell it from the crowds reaction and judges scores.”