Brown Honored

Willie Ray Brown was honored at the first annual Ray Brown Classic at Bruce. He was presented a plaque by Calhoun City Coach Daren Coffey and Bruce Coach Willie Mays recognizing his tenure at both schools.
Willie Ray Brown was honored at the first annual Ray Brown Classic at Bruce. He was presented a plaque by Calhoun City Coach Daren Coffey and Bruce Coach Willie Mays recognizing his tenure at both schools.
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The best part of my job has always been the people you meet and the opportunity to tell their story. I’m a believer that everyone has a story to tell, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
I have taken Christmas decorations down in all kinds of weather– 30 degrees, 60 degrees, rainy, windy, etc. … [Read More...]
December 27, 2016 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As we saw earlier this month, it’s rather difficult in December to escape the life lessons from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” – … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
The State Legislature needs to make some New Year’s resolutions. Allow me to offer my assistance. … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Mary Alice Herring Flanagan “Miss Myrt,” 101, formerly of Gore Springs, passed away December 13, 2016 in Mobile, Al. She was born Oct.03, 1915 to Granville and Mary McCleskey Herring in Vardaman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wiley Flanagan; granddaughter Theresa Ambron, and son-in-law Rex Brewer. She is survived by her […]
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Ladell S. Alexander, 96, of Vardaman, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Baptist Health Services Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Born June 25, 1920 in Vardaman, she was the daughter of John Christopher and Cassie Pettit Stewart. She was the widow of the late Bro. Steven Bane Alexander. She was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Springs […]
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Lynda Jane Smith, 65, of Pittsboro, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Pontotoc Health Services Hospital. Born June 18, 1951 in Vardaman, her parents were the late William Rex and Jonnie Lee Deaton Dye. She was a former finance loan officer and manager, and a member of Old Town Baptist Church.
December 27, 2016 By Joel McNeece
William Earl Harrison, 83, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born July 21, 1933 in Banner, the son of Charlie C. and Tishie Stricklin Harrison. He was retired from Motts, Inc. in Water Valley and a member of Philadelphia Church of God.
Past President of the Mississippi Press Association.National Newspaper Association Board of Directors.Husband, journalist, dog owner, Harley rider
Copyright © 2016 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us