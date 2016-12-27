You are here: Home / Front Page / Bowles celebrate 80 years

bowlesBowles Honda on South Newberger in Bruce celebrated its 80th anniversary over the holiday weekend. Pictured are Jason and Mitzi McCostlin with Lexi and Jaxon and Jerry Bowles.  Photo by Joel McNeece

