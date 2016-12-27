Bowles celebrate 80 years

Bowles Honda on South Newberger in Bruce celebrated its 80th anniversary over the holiday weekend. Pictured are Jason and Mitzi McCostlin with Lexi and Jaxon and Jerry Bowles. Photo by Joel McNeece
December 21, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
The State Legislature needs to make some New Year’s resolutions. Allow me to offer my assistance. … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
It was a weekend full of crazy weather and Christmas activities. … [Read More...]
December 16, 2016 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK—Well, as we start to wind down 2016 and look toward what increasingly looks to be the epic political upheaval that next year will bring, … [Read More...]
December 15, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
America is a victim of its own success. We have the highest standard of living in the world, yet our economy is stagnant and workers complain of … [Read More...]
December 27, 2016 By Joel McNeece
William Earl Harrison, 83, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born July 21, 1933 in Banner, the son of Charlie C. and Tishie Stricklin Harrison. He was retired from Motts, Inc. in Water Valley and a member of Philadelphia Church of God.
December 26, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Amy Lynn Harrelson, 52, of Ridgeland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at The University of Mississippi Medical Center. Amy was born in Greenwood on May 14, 1964. She attended Mississippi Baptist High School from grades 1-12. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University, and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College.
December 26, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Carlton “Jabe” Dover, 73, of Vardaman, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, following a sudden illness. He was born November 9, 1943, in Randolph to Elton and Bessie Dover. He was a self-employed mechanic, and attended Thorn Church of Christ.
December 26, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Larry Gresham Rowsey, Sr., 75, of Hernando passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. He enjoyed the outdoors, his farm, riding his Kubota and spending time with his friends and family. A successful businessman, he was the owner of Rowsey Furniture Company and Rowsey Farms. He was very involved in the Baptist Church and loved to […]
