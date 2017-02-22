Bone’s – the best steakhouse anywhere

by

Bone’s, located just south of the always busy Piedmont and Peachtree intersection in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, is a delightful trip into the past while providing the best of today at the same time.

Simply put, it is the best steakhouse anywhere, at least that’s my opinion.

My wife Lisa and I returned last weekend to the venerable chophouse for what has become our most favorite of wedding anniversary traditions.

The night begins with the welcome of the valet, dressed in a sharp, red Bone’s shirt matching the awning above. The front door swings open and you enter into the bustling lounge area where both young and old sit around the u-shaped bar and relax in the surrounding sectionals.

The lighting is dimmed to the perfect level to set the mood. The caricature filled walls are oak. A giant bowl of bright red matchbooks with the Bone’s logo sits on a table just inside the door, there for the taking.

Walking up a couple of steps you are greeted by the maitre’d who escorts you to your table in one of a handful of dining rooms either up or down.

We are shown to a somewhat secluded, white tablecloth covered spot in the corner of the downstairs room. Gold-jacketed waiters, working in teams, arrive quickly to meet all your requests.

One of Bone’s finest features is its extensive wine list, which as of a couple years ago is presented to you on an iPad. The blend of technology and tradition is seamless, allowing you to quickly peruse more than 1,000 labels, narrowing your choice to exactly what you desire.

Everything flows rhythmically at Bone’s, from first being seated through every course. We love to start with the refreshing Bone’s salad highlighted with roasted pistachios and cinnamon coated Granny Smith apple slices.

The star of the main course is naturally a perfectly cooked steak. Regardless of your choice of cut, Bone’s always does it to pink perfection. The world class steak is the cake, but the icing comes in the sides – truffle butter mashed potatoes, mac and cheese with bacon, sautéed spinach, corn pudding, sautéed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, grit fritters. There are no wrong choices.

If that wasn’t enough to send you over the top, you can’t leave without a slice of the mountain-high pie and a cup of coffee.

The slice of “pie,” which more resembles a giant ice cream cake, is nearly a foot tall. It reportedly takes the kitchen two days and three-and-a-half gallons of ice cream to make.

Gallons of vanilla, chocolate chocolate chip and rum raisin ice cream are sawed into three-inch stackable slabs to make each pie. It’s all layered with crumbled cookies and mint and frozen in a bundt pan, then covered with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate. This dessert alone is an experience unto itself. Such is Bone’s.