Bollingers entertain Calhoun City Chamber

Eddie Bollinger was the featured entertainment at the Calhoun City Chamber of Commerce Banquet Tuesday night. His wife Karen joined him for a couple of songs.
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Rural Mississippi is in trouble and the purveyors of these dangerous times are the current state leadership. That was the message Sen. Russell Jolly … [Read More...]
April 26, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Our new grandson will be here in 9 days if not before. It’s been a long time since we have had a baby at our house, so it will be a change and a … [Read More...]
April 26, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – One inescapable reality is Mississippi’s status as the poorest state in the union. That reality also makes the utilization and usage of … [Read More...]
April 24, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Wouldn’t you love to sell something for $50 million and only be required to pay back $5 million if you failed to deliver? What a deal! That’s the … [Read More...]
April 20, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Most people don’t know what they are doing and a lot of them are really good at it.”—George Carlin It is a phenomenon that while existing for a … [Read More...]
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Ray Griffin, 71, of Houlka, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was retired from Calhoun County District 2 Maintenance Department as a truck driver operator. Born June 4, 1945, in Calhoun County, he was the son of Joseph and Janet Peden Griffin.
April 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jeania Branum, 89, widow of Charles Edwin Branum, passed away April 24, 2017 in Bruce Community Living Center. She was born in Bruce on April 8, 1928 to Hilton and Jewel Jenkins. She resided in Memphis many years and returned to Bruce December 2011. She was a member of Old Field Methodist Church.
April 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Myrtle Barefield, 100, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, at Bruce Community Living Center. Born December 31, 1916 in Rocky Mount community, she was the daughter of Floyd and Lonie Logan Sartin. She was the wife of the late Hubert Barefield. She was a member of Thorn Church of God.
April 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Billy Dukes, 57, of Calhoun City, died April 19, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. He was born January 14, 1060, the son of Obra Dukes and Alice Lee.
