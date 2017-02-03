Board of Supervisors

Calhoun County Supervisors discussed a number of road projects and moved forward with the creation of county fire districts in the hopes of lowering insurance rates for citizens. Read about it in the news section.
February 2, 2017 By Ray Mosby
I am convinced that if there is a devil, whenever he thinks of social media, he grins. … [Read More...]
February 2, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
There is a way to save hundreds of millions of dollars in state expenditures without costing a dime and vastly improving our state’s business climate. … [Read More...]
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I wrote in my first column post-election that Donald J. Trump earned the right to prove himself as president. I still believe that, but he’s making it … [Read More...]
February 1, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
One of Ellie Kathryn’s favorite Christmas presents came from a family member in Missouri– The Instax Mini 70 made by Fuji, a modern day version of the … [Read More...]
January 31, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The political tea leaves were rather easy to read on the topic of this week’s blockbuster announcement that Amazon was the first major … [Read More...]
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lucious Wayne Redwine, Sr., 79, of Water Valley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. He was born in Water Valley on October 21, 1937 to Willie Sprouse and Cleland Laverle Redwine. A retired carpenter, he proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy.
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Willie Marvin Isbell, 46, of Bruce, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Calhoun City.
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Thomas H. Wade, Sr., USN Retired-CPO, 86, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at his home in Calhoun City. He was born June 13, 1930 in Derma, the son of the Charles W. Wade and Vena Vanlandingham. He was a member of Egypt Baptist Church. He loved his country very deeply, and […]
January 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Paul Wilson Ward, 64, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at his home in Big Creek. He was born March 12, 1952 in Vardaman, the son of Orville and Rebecca Hall Ward. He was retired from the MS National Guard, member of the American Legion and attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
